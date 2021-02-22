The U.K. Released A Roadmap To Lowering Restrictions

When will we get to safely go out and engage with the world again? The U.K.’s Prime Minister and one of the U.S.’s most respected voices in the fight against the coronavirus have shared their thoughts.

Boris Johnson announced a four-step roadmap on Monday, February 22, according to the BBC. The British Prime Minister shared that the roadmap includes plans for the next four months. The plans detail how the country will cautiously re-open and ease COVID-19 restrictions in the coming months.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, England has been placed on national lockdown three times. The most recent lockdown started on January 4, 2021. Since then, British citizens have been restricted to their homes. Now, the four-step roadmap plans out how citizens will slowly be allowed to go outside again.

Step one: On March 8, schools will reopen and two people will be allowed to meet outdoors to talk. Then on March 29, outdoor gatherings of up to six people or two households will be allowed. In addition, outdoor sports will resume at this time. Step two: On April 12, certain businesses like hairdressers, gyms, shops, zoos, and theme parks will be allowed to reopen. Outdoor hospitality will also resume. Step three: On May 17, most social restrictions will be lifted. This includes limited engagement indoors. Step four: On June 21, all restrictions will, hopefully, be lifted.

But what about the U.S.? What do experts say about when we will be back to “normal?” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the chief medical adviser under President Joe Biden, says that late 2021 is looking likely. Though, some people may still be using masks by then.

Fauci shared these thoughts while talking to CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Bash asked Dr. Fauci for his prediction for when we will reach a degree of normality and if Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022.

“You know, I think it is possible that that’s the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality,” Fauci responded.

Dr. Fauci then added that he isn’t sure exactly when the U.S.A. will operate as it did before the pandemic. But that said, he shared that by the end of this year, “we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”

“As we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year, I agree with (President Joe Biden) completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality,” said Fauci.

.@DanaBashCNN: "What does normal mean? Do you think Americans will still be wearing masks for example in 2022?" Dr. Anthony Fauci: "You know, I think it is possible that's the case. And, again, it really depends what you mean by normality." pic.twitter.com/JQm9Cbo16O — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2021

Source: BBC News,