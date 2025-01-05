The Vivienne has left us. Stellar Drag Queen has Passed Away

James Lee Williams, known to the world as drag queen The Vivienne, has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

A statement from publicist Simon Jones confirmed the news, describing Williams as “an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person.” The Welsh-born performer, who died over the weekend, was adored by fans and colleagues alike.

The Vivienne’s Vibrant Performances

Advertisement

Best known for winning the inaugural series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne was a shining star in both musical theatre and television. Williams also earned a spot on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice, finishing in third place, and captivated audiences as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz. In 2024, they reprised the iconic role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

She Will Be Missed

Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, shared a heartfelt tribute, describing The Vivienne as “a beacon to so many.” Visage posted on social media, reflecting on their long friendship: “My darling The Vivienne, we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.”

Advertisement

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it, but I loved your friendship most of all,” Visage continued, calling the news “heartbreaking.”

The Vivienne, whose drag name was inspired by a love for Vivienne Westwood clothing, was known not only for their artistry but for their infectious personality and quick wit. Their publicist, Mr. Jones, shared his grief, saying the words he never wanted to write were ones announcing Williams’ passing. “No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did,” he said. “Their comic genius and quick wit were unmatched.”

Advertisement

Related Post: The Vivienne Spoke About How Her Adoration For Pete Burns Sparked Her Career

Fans and fellow performers have flooded social media with tributes, including Drag Race UK alum Bimini Bon Boulash, who posted, “I’m so sorry, I’m in total shock.” Cheryl The Queen, who competed alongside The Vivienne on Drag Race, shared a heartfelt message as well: “I will love you forever Viv.”

Advertisement

In a poignant Instagram post just days before their death, The Vivienne reflected on the year with a series of photos, writing: “24′ highlights. What a year it’s been. Here’s to reaching new heights and achieving dreams in 25.” The post concluded with a simple, “Viv xxx.”

At this time, no further details about Williams’ passing have been released, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult period. The world has lost a remarkable talent, and The Vivienne’s legacy will continue to inspire and uplift the drag community and beyond.