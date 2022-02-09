“The Wendy Williams Show” Now Has A Permanent Guest Host

Since Wendy Williams‘ unexpected final appearance as the host of her eponymously named talk show The Wendy Williams Show in July of 2021, Season 14 has hosted a rotating group of guest hosts pinch-hitting for the daytime and radio legend as she recovered from various medical ailments, including COVID-19. Everyone from Michelle Visage & Leah Remini to Michael Rappaport to Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell have taken the helm at Wendy on a temporary basis, and now it looks like the show has found it’s permanent guest host. Actress, comedienne, & former co-host of The View Sherri Shepherd is now the permanent guest host of The Wendy Williams Show (per TMZ). The deal is close to being finalized, and is expected to be complete imminently.

Come hang out with me while I guest host The @WendyWilliams Show! Join me in the studio audience Feb. 21-25! Go to https://t.co/rYZlsDI3Ou and sign up for tickets! #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/3JV54mVuRh — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) February 5, 2022

How “permanent” will Shepherd’s “guest host” position will be, well that remains to be seen. Shepherd has been a fan and ratings darling every time she has taken the purple chair in Wendy’s absence, and learning the ropes of daytime next to people like Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Walters on The View gave Shepherd a master class in morning chat. As for a return by Williams herself, TMZ reports that the team behind The Wendy Williams Show will be watching Williams own progress closely between now and September. While a return to the show is a possibility for Williams, is if appears that Wendy is unable to do so, the show could see a name change altogether; which would also mark the 15th season of what formerly was The Wendy Williams Show.

For her part, Shepherd is staying quiet and not confirming any information at all, other than her upcoming guest host gig on Wendy, kicking off on February 21st through the 25th. Her rep is equally as restrained, telling E! News “Sherri Shepherd is thrilled to be invited back to guest host “The Wendy Williams Show” the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumors.”

Sitting, waiting, smiling in anticipation of all God has in store for me! 🙏🏾 Praying that all of you have a wonderful week! 💕 pic.twitter.com/Kn0UAqyvJV — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) February 7, 2022

