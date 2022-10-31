‘The White Lotus’ Returns with Full Frontal?

The much-anticipated The White Lotus has returned! This week the critically-acclaimed show premiered its second season which is set at the iconic White Lotus resort in Sicily.

Creator Mike White transported viewers to the picturesque Italian seaside where a group of interesting travelers embark on their week-long vacation ahead of another death at the resort (in this case, multiple deaths).

Jennifer Coolidge has returned to the series as the emotionally-conflicted Tanya McQuid, but this time she is married to husband Greg (Jon Gries) who the character met in the first season. Coolidge and Gries are part of another exceptional cast of actors, including: Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Federico Ferrante, Sabrina Impaccatiore, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Along with complex characters who struggle with having a normal vacation, part of the appeal of The White Lotus is that the plot seems to thicken rather quickly and takes twists and turns that viewers aren’t expecting while the lingering and longing for gratuitous sexual activity is on the horizon.

In Episode 1 of Season 2 of The White Lotus, Mike White has already delivered.

In the premiere episode entitled “Ciao”, Cameron Babcock (James) follows Harper Spiller (Plaza) up to her hotel room to borrow a bathing suit from her husband (Sharpe). When Harper turns around to get some sunscreen, Cameron strips down and she catches a good look at his backside and his dangling member in the mirror…and so do we!

Here is the still shot of what we’re talking about! and also here in motion.

It’s not clear if the scene was meant for Harper to see what Cameron is working with or if it was an unfortunate (fortunate) occurrence. What is clear is Harper’s awkward OCD and her incessant need to control every situation and her surroundings. Perhaps this is a foreshadowing of some sort for her?

Also, can we talk about Adam DiMarco’s butt?

If this is any indication of what the rest of the season of The White Lotus will be like, we are certainly in for a treat.

Last season, the salad tossing seen ‘round the world broke the internet when Murray Bartlett’s character Armond is caught rimming Lukas Gage’s character Dillon at the end of Episode 4. Steve Zahn’s character, Mark, also had multiple full frontal moments that made fans coming back for more.

This is the kind of energy we are manifesting for The White Lotus Season 2, please!