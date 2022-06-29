The Witch Is Back As ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Comes To Disney+ This Fall

Almost thirty years from the time they flew into our hearts direct from the 17th century, The Sanderson Sisters are about to make their grand return, this time on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 brings the original three-Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy-back together for what is sure to be another instant Halloween classic.

The plot line seems to follow a similar plot line to the original, as the wicked Sanderson Sisters have not been resurrected for almost thirty years, and they are on the hunt for revenge. Similar to the original but with a twist, it is not up to three high school students “to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve” according to the official plot summary.

An all-star roster of co-stars is joining The Sanderson Sisters for their latest visit, including Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) among others. Earlier reports already revealed that three famed RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites-Kahmora Hall, Ginger Minj & Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté are all stepping into the shoes of The Sanderson Sisters and playing drag queen versions of the bewitching trio.

The Sanderson Sisters make their return in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on September 30th, exclusively streaming on Disney+

Follow Disney + on Instagram