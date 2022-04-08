There Is A New Daddy In Town And He Is Owning That Title

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Oscar Issac is giving his fans everything they want and more! The Scenes From a Marriage actor had a surprising reaction when told of his new status as a daddy.

The Golden Globe-winning actor is currently starring in the latest Marvel limited series, Moon Knight, airing now on Disney+. While on a press tour for the superhero-themed mini-series Issac was informed that fans regularly call him Daddy. {On a separate note, apparently even straight men are thirsty for him after seeing him in the ‘Dune’ remake.}

The 43-year old Scenes From a Marriage star gladly takes the Daddy title by answering,

“I didn’t know the fans called me Daddy. But that’s okay. They can call me Daddy, if they want to. I don’t mind.”

Obviously, this comment sent his fans into overdrive on social media!

I have never crushed on a celebrity like this 😩 the longing I feel is cataclysmic — aidan (@aidantaurus) April 6, 2022

IF U SAY SO pic.twitter.com/QyKD8gGfZ1 — anya (@lokiokidokey) April 6, 2022

Oscar please I’m trying to be holy this month 😭😭 — #eattheseskittlez (@Santi_Quetzal) April 6, 2022