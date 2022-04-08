There Is A New Daddy In Town And He Is Owning That Title

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Oscar Issac is giving his fans everything they want and more! The Scenes From a Marriage actor had a surprising reaction when told of his new status as a daddy. 

 

The Golden Globe-winning actor is currently starring in the latest Marvel limited series, Moon Knight, airing now on Disney+. While on a press tour for the superhero-themed mini-series Issac was informed that fans regularly call him Daddy. {On a separate note, apparently even straight men are thirsty for him after seeing him in the ‘Dune’ remake.} 

The 43-year old Scenes From a Marriage star gladly takes the Daddy title by answering, 

“I didn’t know the fans called me Daddy. But that’s okay. They can call me Daddy, if they want to. I don’t mind.” 

Obviously, this comment sent his fans into overdrive on social media! 

 

 

