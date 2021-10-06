A Sex And Shower Scene With Jessica Chastain Sent Internet Into Frenzy

This summer we saw Steve Zahn go full frontal in The White Lotus, and were treated to a locker room scene on Netflix’s Sex/Life that went viral. The latest male actor to go full-frontal, {apparently, that’s a thing now!} is the sexy, smoldering Oscar Issac. And to say that he broke the internet would be putting it mildly!

Isaac is currently starring in the HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage with two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain. The series is a modernized version of the 1973 Ingmar Bergman classic film. HBO Max describes it as,

“Mira (Jessica Chastain), a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac), an accommodating, hyper-intellectual philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. The five-part limited series re-examines the dilemmas probed by the original, and flips the script on traditional gender roles to explore love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Said full frontal nude scene happened in episode 4, which aired on Sunday, October 3rd. Men’s Health set up the scene for those of us who do not watch the show,

“During one extended, intense scene, Isaac and Chastain’s characters Jonathan and Mira meet up in the home they used to share to sign their divorce papers and make the split official. The encounter soon turns into a bout of passionate breakup sex, in which Jonathan and Mira seem to be using their bodies to express all of the raw feelings they can’t quite put into words. In the aftermath, Jonathan stands up, entirely naked, and indicates that he needs to shower.”

Reading how the internet reacted to the scene might be just as great as watching the scene! Might. See what we mean:

After Episode 4 of Scenes from a Marriage, I have accidentally tripped and fallen madly in love with Oscar Issac pic.twitter.com/3qLai4SWJe — Rihannas 3rd Cousin (@JazminNicoleLuv) October 5, 2021

Thinking about the possibility of watching the entirety of scenes from a marriage and not just skipping to episode 4 to see Oscar Issac’s wee wee pic.twitter.com/nj9EI8jj7x — cate (@muchocateee) October 4, 2021

Started watching Scenes from a Marriage and yeah I need a taste of Oscar Issac, like he looks sooo good 🤤😩 pic.twitter.com/J8CQ8eISI1 — Seek therapy !! (@bothersomechild) September 21, 2021

Oscar Issac has never looked better to me than he does in Scenes From A Marriage — Jet Beauty of the Week (@pettienextdoor) September 20, 2021

watching scenes from a marriage. oscar issac looking GOODT @SnickersDavis pic.twitter.com/Ag8iqpYAPs — jay voorhees #freebritney (they/them) (@plattypusgrande) September 13, 2021

scenes from a marriage with oscar issac ♓︎ & jessica chastain ♈︎ 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JX1CBSe8t0 — veronica ❤️‍🔥 sawyer (@littlehurrican0) September 9, 2021

oscar issac’s wife after seeing the new ep of the scenes of a marriage pic.twitter.com/zQBCBNfeq2 — jaida ‎⩔ 9-1-1 SPOILERS (@wilsonscap) October 4, 2021

Oscar Issac. THE scene from episode 4 of Scenes from a Marriage. Give that man an Emmy. — PIKLIZ PAPI (@ayitibebe) October 6, 2021

Check out the quick nsfw here

So, what do we think Instincters? Are you watching Scenes from A Marriage? Are you going to start watching it now, or just fast forward to episode 4 shower scene? Sound off in the comments below!

