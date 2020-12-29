There Is a Special Place in Hell For Franklin Graham

Proverbs 6:9 says, “A false witness (is one) who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” Apparently, Franklin Graham, one of the more prominent religious figures in the United States, did not read this quote because if he did, he would see that his own words make him a false witness.

Ever since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, Graham has been emboldened to attack the LGBTQ community. Those attacks have ramped up during 2020. His latest attack may be his most despicable.

Earlier this month, Graham wrote a post on his Facebook page attacking the Human Rights Campaign for its Blueprint For Positive Change 2020 initiative, which called for an end to “nondiscrimination exemptions for religious colleges if the institutions support biblical definitions of marriage.” In the same post, Graham furthered President Trump’s false narrative on the recent election by claiming the presidential election “isn’t finalized yet.” Graham also praised Trump by claiming:

“We’ve had four years of an administration under President Donald J. Trump that staunchly defends religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the church.”

In his latest post on his Facebook page, Graham talks about how important it for Christians who live in Georgia to vote in the upcoming runoff election and declares:

“These two seats will determine whether liberal socialist-leaning progressives OR conservative lawmakers have a majority. The policies supported by those on the left promise to be openly hostile to those who hold Christian beliefs. “Liberal, so called progressives, immediately want to pass The Equality Act which is anything but equal. It is an attempt to rid our country of religious freedom protections.”

Graham uses the Bible as a weapon against those who don’t believe as he does. To get his base riled up, Graham throws out the dog whistle of “religious freedom protections” as a way to get his followers scared that the ‘evil Liberals’ will take away their right to discriminate against those who are different from them.

Graham praises Trump for defending religious freedom but as we have learned President Trump has no loyalty to anyone and Trump is far from being the righteous Christian that Graham and many of his followers paint him to be.

Trump claims to be Christian only when it suits him. Even before the pandemic, Trump spent his Sundays on the golf course. The only time we have seen Trump at a church holding a bible was for the photo op which happened after he gave orders to violently remove unarmed protestors from Lafayette Square.

There is a special place in Hell for people like Franklin Graham. He will be joining some of his fellows with unique, but not original sins against his god. By his own words, Graham bears a false witness. He lies to his supporters claiming that Democrats are the monsters for wanting equal rights for the LGBTQ community. His lies sow discord in cities, neighborhoods, and households. There will come a day when Graham will have to answer for this as well as the worship of false idols.

Sources: GLAAD, Franklin Graham Official Facebook Page, Human Rights Campaign, NPR

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one contributing writer and may not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors