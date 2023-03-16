There’s a 50% Chance I’m Crushing on Sam Champion

Cloudy with a 72% chance of… wanting this weatherman in my mouth.

As first showcased by Queerty, meteorologist Sam Champion is generating quite the buzz off-camera thanks to his impressive, shirtless selfies. The 61-year-old, who splits his time between New York and Florida, is kicking down the stigma that men in their 60’s are no longer desirable!

Although he’s currently working for Good Morning America, pop culture fans may recognize Champion from competing in the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars. His run on that show culminated in being eliminated 4th, 13th place overall, with coach and professional dancer Cheryl Burke.

The Emmy Award winner also enjoyed a successful career working with The Weather Channel. While there, he hosted 2 shows, 23.5 Degrees and Brainstorm, from 2014 to 2016.

Despite my thirsting, it doesn’t look like any of us will be on Sam’s radar. He is happily married to visual artist Rubem Robierb, age 47, since 2012.

Eye Candy Who Will Make You Watch the News • Instinct Magazine

Well, I’ve never found the weather to very interesting until now. Looks like I’ll be tuning in to Good Morning America every morning to get a good look at the delectable Sam Champion!