These Charros Are Solid Gold

Meet the Pistolas de Oro (the Golden Pistols), a captivating all-male dance troupe hailing from south of the border, seizing the internet’s attention and leaving us enthralled!

Don’t they make you want to be the poor defenseless damsel in the novela that needs to be saved from the villain?

Pass the mezcal, por favor! Yair, Diego, Iker, Victorio, Erik, Aldo, and Matteo comprise this Mexican sensation, known for blending traditional mariachi aesthetics with enticing viral dance routines. They have been dubbed the Mexican Magic Mike, bringing a fresh, sexy twist to the stage and even on the colorful and vibrant Trajineras de Xochimilco.

You might recognize the group from TikTok or Instagram as they kick off adorned in classic charro suits that give off mariachi vibes, only to culminate in scenes where they sport nothing but pants and their moños charros (bow ties). It’s a playfully Mexican take on the iconic Chippendales shirtless bow tie look, and we find ourselves irresistibly hooked! Do we need a Las Vegas show?

The Pistolas de Oro are reminiscent of the Guapacharros, who took the internet by storm with their sexy and silly dance routines.

Currently enchanting audiences in Mexico, the Pistolas de Oro have a two-hour live spectacle scheduled for February 10, 2024, in Mexico City, with hopes for a global tour on the horizon. The show promises to have incredible choreography, great performances, and fun dynamics–but fans just want to know one thing–will their shirts be off?

It’s so easy to get lost in this group’s enticing and flirtations videos. Check them out on Instagram and TikTok for a continuous stream of sexy, shirtless enjoyment! ¡Y Qué Viva México!

