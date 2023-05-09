Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ’13 Reasons’ Actor Miles Heizer

Miles Heizer is well-known for playing the role of Alex Standall in the Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why.’ Not to mention, he also appeared in the 2018 LGBTQ+ film ‘Love, Simon.’

Miles Dominic Heizer was born on May 16, 1994. His mother is a nurse, and he has an older sister. He performed in a number of community theater productions in Lexington, Kentucky when he was a child.

Advertisement

At the age of 10, him and his family moved to Los Angeles to support his acting career full-time. Aside from the aforementioned, the 28-year-old actor will also be starring in an upcoming Netflix show ‘The Corps,’ which is based on Greg Cope White’s memoir, The Pink Marine.

Related: Bestseller ‘The Pink Marine’ Adapted to TV by Netflix

‘The Corps’ is about a gay teenager named Cameron Cope who’s been bullied at school, and decides to join the marine corps with his straight best friend Ray. The series’ synopsis (via PinkNews) reads:

Advertisement

“As these two friends plunge into boot camp, where landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation.”

Moreover, Miles came out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community at the age of 19. In the same year, he made his Pride debut in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood parade, and described it as “an amazing experience.”

“I had a tragically typical [coming out]. I was scared for a long time, and it took me a while,” the actor told L’Officiel.

Advertisement

He further shared about his first Pride experience, expressing:

“It was an amazing experience and feeling, because it was such a quick turn from being so closeted to so free and being myself.”

“It was fun to be around people who I could actually relate to. I hadn’t had that many experiences with people in the community up to that point, so it was such a nice feeling to be surrounded by people that understood me and had gone through the same experience as me,” Miles stated.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, thepinknews.com, lofficielusa.com