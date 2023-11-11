Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Argentine Actor Santi Talledo

Santi Talledo is famously known for starring in the 2013 TV series ‘Witches Girl’ and ‘Adentro,’ which is a show that he also wrote and created.

Santiago Tomas Talledo was born on June 15, 1989 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He started his artistic training in 2001, and he took several lessons since then, including theater, singing and vocalization.

Advertisement

He made his TV debut in 2007 when played the role of Guido in the telenovela ‘Patty’s World.’ Santi also joined the two tours in the countries: Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

Aside from the aforementioned TV shows, the 33-year-old Argentine actor has also starred in ‘Millennials,’ ‘Historias de la primera vez,’ ‘Porn and Ice Cream,’ and ‘Punto de Quiebre 360,’ among others.

More recently, he is starring in the TV series ‘Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza’ alongside his boyfriend Toni Gelabert. Moving on to the big screen, Santi made his film debut in 2015 with the feature, ‘Operación México, un pacto de amor.’

Advertisement

Related: Actor Toni Gelabert Confirms Relationship with Co-Star Santi Talledo

And on top of being an actor, he is also a writer and director. In fact, he is a writer for the TV series ‘Heidi, bienvenida a casa,’ as well as the 2020 web series ‘Adentro,’ which he also directed and starred in. Not to mention, he is the writer and director of the theater show Cualquier Cosa Te Llamamos.

Moving on from the getting to know portion, and onto Santi’s thirst-worthy pics…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: it.wikipedia.org, imdb.com