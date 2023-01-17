Things You Probably Didn’t Know About British Actor Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount is currently starring as Alfie in the hit Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris.’ More recently, he reportedly landed in the running for the next James Bond, which is a highly coveted role.

And since it seems like we’ll be seeing more of him in the future, let’s get to this hottie with some facts plus a couple of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we?

Laviscount was born on June 9, 1992, and he is 30 years old as of this writing. He is from Ribble Valley in England, which is where he started his career as a model. Filming in Paris for ‘Emily in Paris’ was actually the actor’s first time in the city, and in an interview with Time magazine, he shared:

“It was actually my first time in Paris. It was literally like Lucien in Paris! The city is like a huge museum with the roof taken off—everything is a spectacle. It’s got this mystery and culture and this energy that lifts through it. I was just blown away by being there.”

Aside from portraying the character of Alfie in Netflix’s comedy-drama series, he also appeared in several major TV shows, including ‘Katy Keene,’ ‘Scream Queens,’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’

Moreover, Laviscount was about 10 years old when he auditioned and got the job for a kids’ clothing range, which happens to be brought out by David Beckham. Aside from being an actor and model, he also dabbled in music.

In fact, he released a single titled “Dance With You” in 2012:

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star is also a huge football fan, and his fave team is Arsenal.

“I grew up playing. My team’s Arsenal—they’re not doing too great at the moment, but I’ll stand by them until the end,” Laviscount expressed in an interview with Time magazine.

And now we move on to this hottie’s pics that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Source: cosmopolitan.com