Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Days of Our Lives’ Peter Porte

Peter Porte is well-known for his portrayal of Ricky Williams in the soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless’. More recently, he reprised his role as Dimitri Von Leuschner in Peacock’s ‘Days of Our Lives’.

Porte was born on March 31, 1984 in Greenwood Lake, New York. He has always wanted to pursue a career in acting, which he first got into when he was in third grade when he participated in a Christopher Columbus pageant.

Thereafter, he continued acting all throughout high school, and eventually decided to become a professional actor. In 2002, Porte graduated from George F. Baker High School, then attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting. He then went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Porte has since made a name for himself as a professional actor, which has always been his goal. He has starred in numerous films and television shows, including 2022’s gay rom-com ‘Uncoupled’, where he starred opposite Neil Patrick Harris.

Not to mention, he portrayed the character of Brad Walker in the sitcom ‘Baby Daddy’, among many other credits in his filmography. Porte is also currently a series regular in the soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’, which is available for streaming on Peacock.

As previously mentioned, he has always wanted to become an actor, but if he had to pursue a new career, he revealed that it would be a park ranger.

“A park ranger. I was just in New York and saw they had Central Park rangers. I’ve visited more than half of the national parks in the U.S. I love the [uniforms] and the dope hats. Those hats are awesome. I would love to wear that every day,” the 39-year-old American actor shared during a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Moreover, Porte is openly gay, and he has been married to husband Jacob Jules Villere since 2018.

