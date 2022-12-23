Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Holiday Sitter’s George Krissa

George Krissa is starring in the 2022 holiday film ‘The Holiday Sitter,’ which happens to be Hallmark’s first movie centered on a gay couple.

That being said, it feels only fitting that we get to know more about this hottie, and also throw in some of his steamy pics for us to admire. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Krissa was originally from Lashburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, which is a small town inhabited by only 700 people. Aside from being an actor, he is also a musician. He is a classically trained singer, and he studied voice at Grant MacEwan University in Alberta, Canada.

Aside from ‘The Holiday Sitter,’ which premiered on December 11 on the Hallmark Channel, Krissa also played roles in The CW’s ‘Coroner,’ CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ as well as the Lifetime TV movie ‘Trapped with My Husband,’ among others.

The actor’s debut project on the Hallmark Channel is the 2022 television film ‘Road Trip Romance.’ Moreover, he has also been portraying roles in acclaimed stages across Canada, including the theater festivals: Stratford Festival and Shaw Festival.

On top of all that talent, Krissa spends his free time renovating and restoring his house, which is a Century Home built in 1907. He resides in Toronto, Canada along with his partner Brian and their dog Bixby.

