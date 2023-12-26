Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Insta Hottie Andrés Camilo

Andrés Camilo Hernández is a 34-year-old Colombian artist, content creator and model who used to serve in the US Army, as well as work in consulting.

At present, the openly gay hottie creates visual art and short-form content under Magical Realism, which he founded. Not to mention, he also does modeling, and has gained a whopping 450K followers on Instagram as of this writing.

Advertisement

As an artist, Andrés’ drawings depict “his experience as a child immigrating to the US, his journey to becoming an officer in the US Army, and his conflict in navigating war as a closeted gay man.”

Now out and proud, he is living in California with fiancé Max Emerson and their dog named Sarge. Andrés and Max got engaged earlier this year, and they shared a beautiful moment during the latter’s heartfelt proposal. <3

Related: Max Emerson Proposes to Andrés Camilo in Heartwarming Video

Advertisement

Moreover, Andrés is not only a creative hottie, but also an absolute pro at serving thirst. His Instagram account may as well be his thirst trapping portfolio, featuring shirtless mirror selfies, beach photos wearing skimpy swimming trunks, as well as HOT AF photoshoots, among others.

On that note, here are some of Andrés’ V steamy thirst traps to heat up the Holiday season 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: twitter.com/andres___camilo, maxismsmedia.com/andres, socialitelife.com