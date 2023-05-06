Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Irish Actor Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the 2000 film ‘Gladiator’s sequel, which is directed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal. He is also working alongside Jacob Elordi in the upcoming homoerotic film, ‘Saltburn.’

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Barry was born on October 18, 1992 in Dublin, Ireland, where he also grew up. His mother passed away when he was only 12 years old after struggling with drug addiction throughout her adult life.

Thereafter, the actor and his brother Eric spent seven years in foster care, and had been in 13 foster homes. They were then eventually raised by their grandmother, aunt and older sister Gemma.

He started to pursue a career in acting after answering a casting notice in a Sheriff Street shop window for the crime film, ‘Between the Canals,’ where he played the role of Aido. Barry then studied acting at The Factory, which is a local acting school in Dublin.

Since then, the 30-year-old actor has done numerous roles in films and television shows, including his terrifying portrayal of Martin in the 2017 film ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ which he came to prominence for.

Not to mention, Barry was listed at number 27 on The Irish Times list of Ireland’s greatest film actors in 2020. Aside from being a talented actor, he is also an amateur boxer. Moreover, he has a son named Brando with dentist Alyson Kierans.

