Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘It’ Actor Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton is famously known for portraying the character of Henry Bowers in the horror-thriller films ‘It’ and ‘It Chapter Two’.

Nicholas William Hamilton was born on May 4, 2000 in Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, and he grew up in Alstonville, where he graduated from Alstonville High School in 2018. He noted that the passing of his uncle due to cancer in 2011 was the beginning of his acting career, stating: “I knew I had to pursue acting for him.”

Thereafter, Hamilton played the role of Elvis Presley in a school play when he was in fifth grade. He recalled that he reluctantly took the part, but ended up enjoying the whole process. The actor later on joined a local acting agency.

In 2019, he eventually moved from Australia to Los Angeles at the age of 18 . Aside from the ‘It’ movies, Hamilton has also appeared in a couple of other films and televisions shows, including the hit LGBTQ+ series ‘Love, Victor’. Not to mention, his debut single “Different Year”, along with a few more songs, were released back in 2021.

Moreover, he is openly gay after coming out when he was 18.

“When we go on set for Chapter Two, which was in 2018, it was probably only a month or two after I came out to family and friends, and it just kind of started leaking out. There was a generally good response, especially from the people that I really respected. Those few people that have to kind of wrap their heads around that were the people that I didn’t really care about anyway. That was a very, very lucky, easy experience,” he shared about coming out in a June 2023 interview with MovieWeb.

Not to mention, the 23-year-old Australian actor and musician is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Jackson Tremblay.

Nicholas Hamilton

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, movieweb.com