Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Lance Bass’ Beau Michael Turchin

In yet another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Lance Bass’ husband, Michael Turchin.

Advertisement

Turchin was born on January 14, 1987, and he is 36 years old as of this writing. He grew up in Miami Beach, Florida, and he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Acting from Georgetown University.

When it comes to his acting career, Turchin starred in the 2014 films ‘White Dwarf’ and ‘Alien Abduction,’ as well as the 2013 comedy movie ‘First Period,’ among other television and big screen projects.

Advertisement

Aside from being an actor, Turchin is also a model and painter, and he has gained fans as a very talented visual artist. Moreover, het met Bass at a friend’s party, and the two of them began dating in 2011.

Advertisement

They eventually got engaged in September 2013, and the couple tied the knot on December 20, 2014. Turchin and Bass chose their surrogate back in 2018, but things did not go well for them, and they had to go through at least six egg donors.

Finally, on June 1, 2021, Bass announced on Instagram that they were expecting twins via surrogacy. Fast forward to now, and they are a lovely family of four with the adorable Violet Betty and Alexander James. <3

Advertisement

Bonus Fact: Turchin is also a twin, and his twin sister is named Lauren Turchin.

Advertisement

Now, we move on to his steamy pics that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: tvovermind.com, thethings.com, imdb.com