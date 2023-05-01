Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal is set to star in an upcoming gay romance drama, ‘The History of Sound,’ alongside Josh O’Connor. And since we’ll be seeing a lot more of this hottie (definitely not complaining though), let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Paul was born on February 2, 1996 in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. His parents are Dearbhla, who is a Garda officer, and school teacher Paul, who also acted semi-professionally. He has a brother and sister, and he is the eldest of three children.

The Irish actor attended Maynooth Post Primary School, and he was a minor and under-21 Gaelic football player for Kildare, as well as a member of the Maynooth GAA club. He is a defender, and Gaelic footballer Brian Lacey even praised him for his skills. However, Paul had to give up football after a jaw injury.

At the age of 16, he performed for the first time on stage, portraying the titular Phantom in the musical The Phantom of the Opera. Thereafter, he auditioned and got accepted into The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2017.

After graduating, the 27-year-old actor has performed in a number of plays in Dublin theaters. Moreover, he rose to fame after portraying the character of Connell Waldron in the mini series ‘Normal People,’ which was his first television role.

More recently, Paul is starring alongside Andrew Scott in the upcoming fantasy/drama film ‘Strangers,’ which seems to be a haunting gay romance.

Not to mention, Paul and Josh O’Connor is set to star as lovers in the gay romance/drama film, ‘The History of Sound,’ which is based on writer Ben Shattuck’s book of the same title. And now that we got to know more about the actor, let’s also look at some of his moments that captured the hearts of people online. <3

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, attitude.co.uk