Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor and Chef David Burtka

David Burtka is an actor and professional chef who is well-known for his portrayals in both theater productions and television shows.

David Michael Burtka was born on May 29, 1975 in Dearborn, Michigan. He is of Polish descent, and he grew up in Canton, Michigan. The actor trained acting at Interlochen Center for the Arts, and he graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Not to mention, he went through further training at the William Esper Studios. In 2002, David landed a guest role in the show ‘The West Wing,’ which marked his TV debut. The actor also made his Broadway debut the year after, portraying the character Tulsa in the 2003 revival of Gypsy.

Thereafter, he worked on numerous films and television shows, including ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ starring his now-husband Neil Patrick Harris. David and Neil have been together since April 2004, and they became fathers to fraternal twins, who were born on October 2010 via surrogacy.

Moreover, the couple announced their engagement after the passage of the Marriage Equality Act in New York. They revealed that they got engaged five years prior, but decided to keep it a secret until same-sex marriage was legalized in their state. In 2014, David and Neil finally tied the knot.

David also pursued a career as a professional chef, which he successfully did after graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Pasadena. Later on, he established a catering company in Los Angeles called Gourmet M.D. On top of that, he also wrote a cookbook titled “Life is a Party,” as well as continued acting.

In more recent news, David created the show ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ together with his husband Neil. The reality TV series features drag queens who will compete on hosting the best dinner. In a recent interview with Advocate, the 48-year old chef, who is one of the judges in the show, shared how important the drag community is in his and Neil’s lives.

“Drag is near and dear to both of our hearts. In my 20s, I lived in the East Village. The drag scene at that time was amazing. I got to know them and follow their careers. I love the community and what they bring to the table. Neil comes to it from a different angle. He did Hedwig on Broadway and won a Tony for that,” David expressed.

‘Drag Me to Dinner’ is now available for streaming on Hulu.

