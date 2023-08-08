Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Max Emerson

Max Emerson is an actor and social media personality who is also the writer and director of the 2017 queer film ‘Hooked’.

Emerson was born on September 7, 1988 in Vero Beach, Florida. He attended the University of Miami where he graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance and Directing in 2009.

His began his career as a model while he was still studying, and he even worked with a number of modeling agencies. As an actor, Emerson has appeared in a couple of films and television shows, including ‘Single All the Way’ and ‘Glee’, among others.

Not to mention, he is also a filmmaker and writer who has written, co-directed and produced the LGBTQ+ short films ‘Earwig’ and ‘DipSpit’. Thereafter, Emerson created the 2017 full-length movie ‘Hooked’, serving as the writer, director and executive producer.

Moreover, the 34-year-old American actor is in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Andrés Camilo. He first publicly introduced his partner in June 2016, and now the two of them are fiancés after announcing their engagement in July 2023.

Emerson delivered a heartwarming speech for Camilo before getting down on one knee to pop the question, which was just a lovely moment for the couple. <3

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the newly engaged hottie that is Max Emerson, let’s celebrate him further by admiring some of his super steamy thirst traps, shall we?

