Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett is famously known for playing the roles of Wes Maxfield in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and Eddie Thawne in ‘The Flash.’ He is also starring in the 2023 LGBTQ+ film ‘Shoulder Dance,’ which was recently announced to launch at Cannes Market.

Rick was born on April 6, 1983 in Chegutu, Zimbabwe, where he was also raised on a farm. His interest in acting began from an early age, as his family took part in community musical theater in Chegutu.

Advertisement

His family then decided to move to Queensland, Australia when he was 17, mainly because of the land reforms in Zimbabwe. The actor attended Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, where he initially received a scholarship to study Music.

Despite that, he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting degree. Moreover, Rick is Hugh Grant’s cousin. The 40-year-old Zimbabwean-Australian actor publicly came out as gay via a video that he posted on Instagram on February 13, 2020.

“Hi everyone. Dramatic pause…I’m gay,” he revealed.

Rick also explained why he decided to come out in the video, expressing that he “just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday.” He further shared,

Advertisement

“And sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life. So there you go. I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway.”

Aside from the aforementioned shows, the actor has starred in a number of other films and television shows, including his upcoming queer romance film with ‘Shoulder Dance’ co-star Taylor Frey, titled ‘The Holiday Exchange.’

Related: Sparks Fly in This Upcoming LGBTQ+ Holiday Romance Film!

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the hottie that is Rick Cosnett, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics that served THIRST on Insta:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, edition.cnn.com