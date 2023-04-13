Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Taylor Frey

Taylor Frey is famously known for playing the role of Don Hagerty in the 2019 supernatural horror film ‘It Chapter Two.’ More recently, he is starring alongside Rick Cosnett in the upcoming LGBTQ+ holiday romance movie, ‘The Holiday Exchange.’

Taylor was born on April 28, 1989, and his hometown is in Las Vegas, Nevada. He grew up Mormon, and he graduated from Viewmont High School in 2004. He then earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Brigham Young University, which is a private research university in Provo, Utah.

The 33-year-old actor is openly gay, and he was almost expelled during his time at Brigham Young University because of their honor code forbidding “homosexual contact.” Taylor started his acting career as a Broadway actor, and he performed in a number of plays, including the national tour of Hairspray.

Aside from theater productions, he also appeared in several films and television shows, such as ‘G.B.F.,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘The Carrie Diaries,’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,’ among others. Moreover, Taylor has been married to actor and singer Kyle Dean Massey since 2016, and they currently reside in West Hollywood, California.

Aside from being partners in life, the two of them are also business partners in their new production company, High Tea Productions. Not to mention in 2022, the couple starred in their first film together, which is Lifetime’s ‘A Christmas to Treasure.’

“Obviously we see a lot of couples that get the opportunity to play opposite with each other, especially if they’re a straight couple. There’s just so many of those stories that are being made. So we feel really lucky that this is a gay storyline with two male leads and we got the opportunity to jump in these shoes and play opposite each other because we know that that’s rare,” Taylor shared in an interview with Broadway World.

He further expressed his sentiments on LGBTQ+ representation, especially in holiday films, stating:

“Especially now with Candace Cameron Bure, saying the comment about Christmas basically being reserved for “traditional couples.” It’s an exciting time for people like us to throw a little spice in the mix and do this story.”

Taylor and Kyle now have an adorable daughter named Rafa Massey-Frey, whom they welcomed in their family via surrogate on October 31, 2021.

With all of that being said, and now that we know more about the hot actor that is Taylor Frey,

