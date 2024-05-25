Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Actor Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey is well-known for starring in the hit series ‘Outer Banks’, and he is also set to star in the upcoming film ‘Queer’, which will be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Advertisement

Th actor was born on November 4, 1993 in Asheville, North Carolina, and he is the oldest of four kids. His family moved around the Blue Ridge Mountains area, and he mostly grew up in the city of Hickory. Starkey played baseball and basketball growing up, and he also learned to play the piano and guitar.

He went to St. Stephens High School where he joined a drama class during his freshman year, which led to him getting serious in acting. In 2016, Starkey graduated magna cum laude with a double major in English and theater performance from Western Carolina University.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he “started auditioning like a f**king madman,” landing “day player stuff” in network TV shows, short films, student films, etc.

“I kind of felt like a one-man traveling show, just saying yes to everything,” he told GQ.

He did that for three years before getting a call for a role in ‘Outer Banks’ in 2019. According to Starkey,

“They called and said, ‘Can you move out to Charleston and shoot for the next five, six months?’ I was like holy sh*t, yes. I’d always contributed to a little sliver of stories, right? Never been part of the big picture. And so that was really exciting. It’s all I wanted. I was like, I want to be there from the beginning to end and be part of the process.”

Advertisement

Fast forward to the present, the 30-year-old actor is now set to star alongside Daniel Craig in Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, which will reportedly premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 28.

Related: Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes on Daniel Craig’s Upcoming Film ‘Queer’

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, gq.com, pinkvilla.com