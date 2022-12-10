Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby

In another installation of our series Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get straight to business and get to know more about the hottie that is Peloton superstar Cody Rigsby, shall we?

Rigsby is originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, but he has been living in New York City for 11 years now. Prior to being a Peloton instructor, the 35-year-old heartthrob started his career as a dancer for the music industry’s biggest stars, including Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry. Not to mention, he also performed in ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“I had so much fun doing it. I had so much passion, but I did get to a point where I kind of hit a roadblock where I wasn’t finding as much joy and I wasn’t connected to purpose,” he shared about his career as a dancer.

At present, Rigsby is not only an instructor, but also Peloton’s cycling director. He noted that “a really big part of what I do is talent recruitment and development.” In fact, he was able to bring in two new instructors, Cliff Dwenger and Mayla Wedekind, in Germany.

“I really love that part of my job because I love being someone that helps other people and like, this is the most incredible, amazing job in the world — especially for someone who’s in fitness — and to be able to kind of guide someone through that process is really rewarding,” the Peloton instructor and cycling director expressed.

Another thing you need to know about him is that he means serious business when it comes to his class playlists.

In an interview with People, Rigsby shared:

“I want someone to take my class, and think, ‘Oh my God, this entire playlist makes sense.'”

Moreover, after overcoming COVID-19, his priorities now are “more centered around gratitude, just being grateful for what I can do, grateful for what my body is capable of.”

Moving on to his steamy pics… 😉

Source: people.com