Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Skater and Model Colin Grafton

Colin Grafton is a pair skater and model, who reached career milestones with former partner Kylie Duarte, including being a 2012 U.S. junior bronze medalist, as well as finishing eighth at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Minsk.

Colin Grafton was born on September 19, 1991 in Providence, Rhode Island, and he has been skating since he was seven years old. After a successful career journey as a pair skater with Duarte, the duo announced the end of their partnership in October 2012.

Aside from being a professional figure skater and model, Grafton also starred in ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’, where he was partnered with The Vivienne in 2023, as well as Claire Sweeney in 2024. Moreover, he came out as gay in 2024.

In an interview with Mirror, Grafton revealed that he has come to terms with his sexuality “over the span of many years.”

“I’m at a place in my adult life where I have fully accepted myself, and I am proud of the person I am. I hope that me being open and proud of myself and fully embracing every aspect of who I am, can help someone else do the same or feel some sort of level of support and comfort that they are not alone,” he expressed.

And now that we've gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Colin Grafton

