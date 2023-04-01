Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Billy Harris

Billy Harris is starring in the sports comedy-drama TV series ‘Ted Lasso. He is playing the role of Colin Hughes, who was casually revealed to be gay in the latest episode of Season 3. That being said, we’d like to know more about this hottie, so let’s get right into it!

Harris is based in Greater London, England, United Kingdom, and he attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He studied Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Acting for three years from 2014 to 2017. After graduating, he did a number of performances in stage productions.

In 2016, the actor played the roles of John Arscott and Captain David Collins in Our Country’s Good. The following year, he starred as Turio in The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Matt Galloway in The Laramie Project, and John in 13.

Not to mention, he also portrayed the character of Callum in the 2019 stage production, Noughts & Crosses. Harris has landed several minor roles in various productions, including 2018’s historical drama miniseries, ‘Vanity Fair,’ as well as ‘The Outlaws’ in 2022, among others.

Thereafter, the actor is now starring as a regular cast member in ‘Ted Lasso,’ which is on its third season. His character Colin was recently revealed to have a love interest who is played by Sam Liu.

ted lasso having episode 3 cold open confirming in a very sweet & nonchalant way that colin is queer was so beautiful to see represented 🌈🌈🥰🥰✨✨🤍🤍pic.twitter.com/ozDTk7dHak — carm 🙂 (@carmelaivy5) March 29, 2023

‘Ted Lasso’ is available for streaming on Apple TV.

Moreover, Harris has accumulated a lot of skills, including: contemporary dance, guitar, period dancing, air rifle shooting, boxing, and scuba diving. Not to mention, he is also highly skilled in football.

Sources: spotlight.com, imdb.com, thepinknews.com