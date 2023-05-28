Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘The Crown’ Actor Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor is well-known for his breakthrough role as Johnny Saxby in the gay romance film ‘God’s Own Country’ in 2017. Not to mention, he also portrayed the character of young Charles, Prince of Wales in the Netflix series ‘The Crown,’ which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Josh was born on May 20, 1990, and he grew up in Newbury. At the age of 5, his family moved to Cheltenham, Gloucestershire where he was raised by his father John, who is a teacher, and Emily, who is a midwife.

The 33-year-old British actor is the middle child of three sons — his older brother is an artist while his younger brother is an ecological economist and a PhD researcher. Josh noted that his school’s drama program helped him live with his dyslexia for many years.

He attended and trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he graduated in 2011. The actor signed with an agent during his third year in theater school, and he eventually moved to London after graduating.

Moreover, Josh is set to work with Paul Mescal in an upcoming gay romance film, ‘The History of Sound,’ which is directed by South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus.

The actor has done a number of notable films and television shows over the years, but he has yet to work with his dream collaborators.

“There are so many. I’d love to work with my very great friend Francis Lee [the director of God’s Own Country] again. Alice Rohrwacher. Luca Guadagnino. Christopher Nolan. Noah Baumbach. Jane Campion,” he shared during a 2021 interview with The Guardian.

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the dashing and talented actor that is Josh O’Connor, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics, shall we?

