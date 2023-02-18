Things You Probably Didn’t Know About TikTok Star Nicky Champa

In another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know the hottie that is TikTok star Nicky Champa, shall we?

Nicky was born on September 13, 1995 in Dallas, Texas, and his family eventually moved to New York. He was raised by his his mother Kelly Champa, and he has a brother named Timmy. The social media influencer has been interested in acting from a young age, and he even attended New York University to study acting.

Later on, he decided to leave the course and move to Los Angeles, California. Despite dropping out, his acting skills landed him roles in films and TV shows, including ‘Deadlocked,’ ‘Charmers’ and ‘Astrid Clover,’ among others.

Moreover, Nicky quickly went viral on TikTok with his engaging content, and he has gained 13M

followers on the social media platform as of this writing. Aside from acting and creating content, he also reportedly loves playing volleyball, football and baseball during his free time.

Nicky is married to fellow social media star Pierre Amaury Crespeau, famously known as Pierre Boo. The two of them privately got married in Las Vegas, Nevada in the summer of 2022.

And now, we move on to some of Nicky’s steamy pics that had the internet thirsting for more. 😉

