Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Unicorns’ Ben Hardy

Ben Hardy is well-known for portraying the character of Peter Beale in BBC’s ‘EastEnders’, as well as playing the role of Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the 2018 biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Hardy was born as Ben Jones on January 2, 1991 in Bournemouth, Dorset. He grew up in the town of Sherborne in England where he attended Sherborne Abbey Primary School and the Gryphon School.

One of his first portrayals was Sergeant Francis Troy in a school film adaptation of Far from the Madding Crowd. Not to mention, Hardy debuted on the big screen as Archangel in the 2016 film ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

Thereafter, he has starred in a couple of notable movies and television shows, including Netflix’s 2023 film ‘Love at First Sight’, which a lot of people have been loving ever since it was released in September.

Moreover, the 32-year-old English actor is starring alongside Jason Patel in the sexy queer romance, ‘Unicorns’, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

In an interview with People, Hardy talked about his chemistry with co-star and British artist Patel, who is openly gay. The ‘X-Men’ actor noted that their chemistry was “instant.”

“Personally, in my experience, I don’t think you can cheat that. I think it’s either there or it’s not. I’ve done things before, I won’t name them, where I’ve tried to manufacture chemistry and spent a lot of time with people,” he shared.

The two actors have developed “such a great friendship” while working on their drama-romance film ‘Unicorns’, which is reportedly seeking distribution in North America. Aside from acting, Hardy is also a self-proclaimed “Instaslut all year round” according to his bio, and here are some receipts!

