Things you Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Young Royals’ Star Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg is famously known for portraying the role of Simon Eriksson in the LGBTQ+ Swedish teen romance/drama series ‘Young Royals’.

Omar Josué Rudberg was born on November 12, 1998 in Anaco, Venezuela. At the age of six, he moved from Caracas to Sweden with his mother Wilner, who at the time, married his Swedish stepfather Thomas Rudberg. He then spent his first few years in Sweden with a lot of other immigrant children in Gothenburg school.

However, things took a turn in his life when his family moved to the small coastal village of Åsa where he noted that “my mom and I were the only immigrants in the village, the only people that didn’t speak Swedish quite well.”

Rudberg experienced bullying in his school, and his mother was there for him during that difficult time, therefore strengthening their bond. Unfortunately, the bullying got worse, so they decided to move to a bigger city and a bigger school, which he shared was “a little more balanced when it came to the students.”

As for his career in the entertainment industry, the 25-year-old singer and actor kicked off his music career as a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O in 2013. After gaining a number of achievements for four years of performing as a band, they eventually decided to focus on their solo endeavors in 2017.

As a solo artist, Rudberg has released a lot of songs, including “Todo De Ti (All That She Wants)”, among many others.

As previously mentioned, he is starring in the Swedish Netflix series ‘Young Royals’ alongside on-screen lover Edvin Ryding after he landed the role of Simon in 2020. He also played the character of Dante in the 2023 horror film ‘Carousel’. On top of all that, the multi-talented heartthrob also launched his very-own beauty brand called OMR Beauty.

Moreover, Rudberg came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during a 2019 interview with the Swedish LGBTQ+ magazine QX.

“I don’t have a ‘label’. As a person, I’m very open-minded. I dare not put a title. It feels so damn scary. Sometimes I hang out with guys, sometimes with girls. It varies. I don’t know if it’s because of my age, that I’m still young. I feel lost, not in a bad way, but just lost in life,” he stated.

In 2021, the actor once again mentioned that he doesn’t want to label his sexuality. He also reportedly shared that he falls in love with a person regardless of their sex. Not to mention, Rudberg reiterated his resolve to not label his sexuality during an interview with HighSnobiety, explaining:

“Me not talking about my personal life is because I want to keep something to myself. I don’t really feel the pressure of coming out with information about myself because I don’t really read much that people say.”

“People live in their own fantasy. [They] think that they know what I am and what my sexuality is. I’ve never said that I’m queer in my life, but people keep on saying that I’m queer,” he continued.

The “She Fell In Love In The Summer” singer further expressed,

“They see me in an outfit and they say, ‘He’s gay.’ They see me in makeup [and say,] ‘Yeah, he’s queer.’ You know what I mean? Tomorrow, I could feel completely different, change styles completely, and date somebody that you’d never think I would date.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the heartthrob that is Omar Rudberg, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his pics that left the internet thirsting for more… 😉

