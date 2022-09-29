Thirst Trap Thursday: Tom Daley Shows Off His Bulge On Vacay In Greece

Olympic Gold medalist Tom Daley is no strager to a thirst trap. The British diver regularly post photos to his Instagram in barely there speedos, he’s a diver a speedo is his uniform for work. But his latest photo not only highlights his incredible physique, seriously the guy doesn’t have an ounce of body fat on him, but a massive bulge. GRRRRRR!

Daley captioned the post “holding on to summer,” and added photos and video of him and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, on vacation in Greece. (At press time, news is coming in that Daley took Black to Greece to recover after Black suffered a “serious head injury after being punched in a gay bar.” Instinct will update this story as more information is provided.) The post has racked up over 1,500 comments from some of the 28-year-old three million followers, with many referencing the last photo in the gallery,

Feeding the foot fans. I stan! — hardwork24879 Olympic gold medalist and thirsttrap world champion — jimsuits Hot first picture — jets.zonee A couple of beautiful men in paradise. Thanks for sharing. — matildalynn that budgie has officially been smuggled – thedannybeard

The tourism industry in Greece should send Daley and Black a thank you letter!

Is it wrong just how much I fancy Tom Daley? 🤷‍♂️🥹 pic.twitter.com/BglpvIUaeG — Jack Allum 🏳️‍🌈 (@westham009) September 27, 2022

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black recently in Mykonos 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/X0WleyJQW8 — best of tom and lance (@dailyblackdaley) September 26, 2022

