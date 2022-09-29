Thirst Trap Thursday: Tom Daley Shows Off His Bulge On Vacay In Greece

by

Olympic Gold medalist Tom Daley is no strager to a thirst trap. The British diver regularly post photos to his Instagram in barely there speedos, he’s a diver a speedo is his uniform for work. But his latest photo not only highlights his incredible physique, seriously the guy doesn’t have an ounce of body fat on him, but a massive bulge. GRRRRRR!

Related: Proving knitting is so gay, Tom Daley gives us Willy Warmers

Daley captioned the post “holding on to summer,” and added photos and video of him and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, on vacation in Greece. (At press time, news is coming in that Daley took Black to Greece to recover after Black suffered a “serious head injury after being punched in a gay bar.” Instinct will update this story as more information is provided.) The post has racked up over 1,500 comments from some of the 28-year-old three million followers, with many referencing the last photo in the gallery,

 

Feeding the foot fans. I stan! — hardwork24879

Olympic gold medalist  and thirsttrap world champion  — jimsuits

Hot first picture — jets.zonee

A couple of beautiful men in paradise. Thanks for sharing.  — matildalynn

that budgie has officially been smuggled – thedannybeard

 

The tourism industry in Greece should send Daley and Black a thank you letter! 

 

Leave a Comment