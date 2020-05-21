This ‘Drag Race’ Season Is Being Called The All-Time Greatest — Do You Agree?

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become one of the most talked about television shows over the past decade. What started out as a niche program on a somewhat unknown network has turned into one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons that is watched by millions of people across the world.

There are many, many aspects to the show that have been debated for as long as it has been on the air. One of them centers on which seasons were the best, the middle, and the worst as this series continues to progress.

Manhattan Digest just released their own list that ranked each and every season including its sister series All Stars. Their reasons for each were pretty clear in that some stood out in a more negative way while others thrived for very obvious reasons.

They felt that the first All Stars season was the worst out of all of them because of duo twist that many fans don’t look back on in a positive way. “Putting the queens in duos didn’t allow them to show off their individual talents at all as they largely had to rely on each other to make it to the next round,” they wrote.

Season 8 was also ranked pretty low due to the “unstoppable force” that was eventual winner Bob The Drag Queen. He was someone who, according to them, “made it virtually impossible for anyone else to score the crown in the end,” therefore making s8 somewhat of a foregone conclusion.

The earlier seasons pretty much topped this particular list’s rankings for a variety of reasons. Season 5 was placed high due to Jinkx Monsoon‘s very “satisfying victory” over Rolaskatox. Season 4 also received a ton of props for pretty much putting the show on the map thanks to its irresistible cast that included legendary queens like Sharon Needles, Latrice Royale and Willam.

Which season, however, ranked at number one? No “BALONEY” here, as season 6 reigned supreme in their eyes. “Everything about it worked,” they wrote. “The best group, the best final three, the best challenges, and ultimately the best and arguably most successful queen to ever win (Bianca Del Rio)”.

Read the full list here and let us know what you think in the comments section!