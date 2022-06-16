This Olympic Figure Skater Wins The Gold Medal For Thirst Traps

Olympic medalist and World Figure Skating Champion Eric Radford is medaling in a different kind of arena. The Canadian stunner is setting Instagram ablaze with thirst trap after thirst trap. The Winnipeg-born figure skater regularly posts shirtless photos showing off his furry chest, his sculpted abs, and a tattoo of the Olympic rings to his nearly 60k followers. We think his follower numbers are going to go up once the gays get a look at this 6’2″ 37-year-old hottie. Think he and Gus Kenworthy should get together for a podcast of some kind!

The openly gay Radford is the first openly gay man to win a gold medal at any Winter Olympics! He has medaled at the Olympics three times. In 2014 he won a silver medal in the team event and took home a bronze medal in 2018 in the pairs competition with his partner Meagan Duhamel. That same Olympics brought him the coveted gold medal as well, in the team event. Radford is also a two time World Champion.

Radford almost came out publicly right before the Sochi Olympics, but ultimately decided to wait telling OutSports, “My concern was that I would be known as ‘the gay athlete’ if I came out at the Olympics, rather than Eric the medalling figure skater who happens to be gay. And I felt uncomfortable with that title.” He did come out later that year joking that he is gay in the ‘gayest sport of all.’

Since the Olympics Radford has been composing music for skating and coaching younger skaters hoping to follow in his footsteps. As gorgeous as he is, sadly he is not available for dating. Radford married his husband, Luis Fenero, in 2019.

Give this history-making hunk a follow! You won’t be sorry.

