This Queer Pirate Show Is Finally on Netflix and People Are Loving It

The LGBTQ+ pirate series ‘Black Sails’ is now finally streaming on Netflix, and people have nothing but good words to say about it online.

The show was created by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine for Starz, and it is a prequel to Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel “Treasure Island”. ‘Black Sails’ is set in the early 18th century during an era known as “the Golden Age of Piracy”.

(c) Black Sails
A synopsis of the series reads:

“Black Sails tells the story of Captain Flint [Toby Stephens], the most brilliant and feared pirate of his day, who takes on a fast-talking addition to his crew who goes by the name John Silver [Luke Arnold]. Threatened with extinction on all sides, they fight for the survival of New Providence Island, a debauched paradise teeming with pirates, prostitutes, thieves and fortune seekers, a place defined by both its enlightened ideals and its stunning brutality.”

‘Black Sails’ consists of four seasons with a total of 38 episodes, and it is not only action-packed, but also very queer-coded.

‘Black Sails’ may have concluded seven years ago when the series finale came out, but it is still making waves among the viewers as they seem to can’t get enough of the LGBTQ+ pirate show…

