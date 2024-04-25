This Queer Pirate Show Is Finally on Netflix and People Are Loving It

The LGBTQ+ pirate series ‘Black Sails’ is now finally streaming on Netflix, and people have nothing but good words to say about it online.

The show was created by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine for Starz, and it is a prequel to Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel “Treasure Island”. ‘Black Sails’ is set in the early 18th century during an era known as “the Golden Age of Piracy”.

A synopsis of the series reads:

“Black Sails tells the story of Captain Flint [Toby Stephens], the most brilliant and feared pirate of his day, who takes on a fast-talking addition to his crew who goes by the name John Silver [Luke Arnold]. Threatened with extinction on all sides, they fight for the survival of New Providence Island, a debauched paradise teeming with pirates, prostitutes, thieves and fortune seekers, a place defined by both its enlightened ideals and its stunning brutality.”

‘Black Sails’ consists of four seasons with a total of 38 episodes, and it is not only action-packed, but also very queer-coded.

‘Black Sails’ may have concluded seven years ago when the series finale came out, but it is still making waves among the viewers as they seem to can’t get enough of the LGBTQ+ pirate show…

I've finished Black Sails and now i can say that, the characters development,. the cast, the music, the picture. EVERYTHING make this series the best ive ever seen. its tier 1 for me. pic.twitter.com/SeAzKAfu2d — 𝐋𝐲𝐝𝐢𝐚. Basingstoke 💗 🏴‍☠️ (@lydscoffee) April 23, 2024

My current favorite thing on twitter: people who are new to Black Sails claiming they have to binge it quickly because they are getting obsessed and they want to be able to move on. I have news for you all, moving on – not so easy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/KABgk9slAJ — Daphne Olive (@daphneolive) April 23, 2024

"I want to see this whole god damn city, city you purchased with our misery . . BURN!" & he did burn it for her & HIM💔

S2 Gay Storyline is 💯#BlackSailsNetflix#BlackSails https://t.co/okYjLFRYIo pic.twitter.com/9eNxanFAyN — SO-O-Mi-E 🏳‍🌈 (@soo_mmii) April 18, 2024

So happy for everyone who is about to discover #BlackSails now that it's on Netflix! My favorite show of all time. It only gets better and better as it goes, so even if you bounce off the first episode or two make sure to stick with it! S2-4 are Breaking Bad-level masterful. pic.twitter.com/NbD4Wb2R6d — Daniel Roman (@RomanWriting) April 17, 2024

You can now witness one of the greatest dynamics of all time, between two of the greatest characters of all time, within one of the greatest narratives of the modern age, on Netflix, by searching "Black Sails" pic.twitter.com/SRY6jUm1VH — egglend (@egglendPost) April 18, 2024

