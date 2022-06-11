Celebrating the Men of MTV’s Ex On The Beach

Photo Credit: Entertainment One & MTV

Season 5 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach was not a hit in the ratings department, with an estimated 180,000 viewers tuning in for each new episode. It was the lowest rated season to date, possibly due to the lack of drama the show is known for, but daaaayum if it didn’t highlight incredibly attractive shirtless men at every opportunity!

If you haven’t seen the show before, casting directors and producers take noteworthy personalities – usually from different reality shows or with a strong social media presence – and place them in a mansion on the sea where they drink, exercise, mingle… and get harassed by their ex’s! Each week a new ex washes up on the beach and challenges one of the singles to confront their relationship history or give love a second chance.

The final episode of season 5, not including the reunion, airs this coming Thursday at 8:00PM on MTV. The entire season is available on demand for your viewing pleasure.

Also, for your viewing pleasure, here’s the men that made up season 5! My personal favorites were David Barta, Mike Mulderrig, Elias Abreu and Ray Gantt.