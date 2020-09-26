Thom Brennaman Resigns Following Suspension For Saying The F Word On Air

One tiny little slip up can cost someone their entire career. That appears to be the case for Thom Brennaman who revealed he will no longer be part of the Cincinnati Reds broadcast booth after he was suspended for saying a homophobic slur on air.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman wrote to television channel WCPO on Friday, September 25. “I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.“

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

He was caught saying the F word on August 19 while a game was being broadcasted between the Reds and Kansas City Royals. Social media posted the clip several times which then became a massive problem for Thom.

Thom later apologized, but the damage was done. Heck, even other players took to their social media accounts to show their support for the LGBTQ community over the ordeal.

To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I’m sorry for what was said today. — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) August 20, 2020

He was suspended for the incident since it happened over a month ago. This wasn’t a new gig for him as Thom has been with the Reds since 2006.