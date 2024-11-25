Tiffany Pollard to Host Slayers: Wheel of Fate on OUTtv

Tiffany Pollard is showing no signs of stopping as the 42-year-old announces her record breaking 21st reality show nearly two decades after debuting on Flavor of Love in 2006.

OUTtv is proud to announce Slayers: Wheel of Fate, a new competitive series coming to the network in the first quarter of 2025.

According to OK Magazine, Slayers will follow “ten queer competitors who go through an immersive gaming experience and complete within a mysterious castle against a villain named Queen Karen and a “dragon” that eats the eliminated contestant every week. The players who survive will get to stand alongside Pollard as the ultimate Slayer and walk away with a grand prize of up to $25,0000 provided by Taimi, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ centered dating app.”

Also according to the source, Tiffany “New York” Pollard states: “Returning to OUTtv hosting and executive producing on this project has been amazing. I genuinely believe with all my heart that this concept represents the future of reality TV. It’s such a fresh idea and the cast is incredible. I can’t wait to share it with the world!'”

In other “New York” news, Tiffany Pollard was announced as a competitor in season 28 of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition in a special Heroes vs Villains cycle. That show is expected to debut on the network on January 5, 2025.

Plus, she’s still starring in House of Villains season two on E!

What else is Tiffany Pollard up to?

Slayers: Wheel of Fate is Tiffany Pollard’s second time serving as executive producer and third time serving as host. This is a tremendous accomplishment as it only furthers here staying power in the entertainment industry after nearly twenty years.

Tiffany identifies as queer and is known to date both men and women. She’s also a fierce advocate for the LGBT community. And we’re definitely happy to have her on the team!

