TikTok Star Chris Stanley Gets Mistaken for His Boyfriend’s Son

Social media star Chris Stanley recently spilled the tea on how him and his boyfriend Bret LaBelle were mistaken as father and son, and how he reacted to the misunderstanding.

The 23-year-old YouTuber and 50-year-old ‘Survivor’ alum were buying a Christmas tree when a cashier made an assumption about their relationship.

Advertisement

“As I was checking out yesterday, buying this beautiful tree — yes, it’s real — my boyfriend is handing the cashier his credit card. But I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Let me pay for this,’ so I get out my credit card, and I hand it to her,” Stanley recalled.

He continued,

“She gets all excited, and she’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, nice!’ And I’m like, ‘Why is she so excited that I’m paying?’ And she’s like, ‘I believe the more you give, the more you get this holiday season.’ And I’m still kind of like, ‘Why is she saying this?'”

Stanley noted that the cashier “must have seen the look” on his face because she then asked for clarification:

Advertisement

“‘This is your dad, right?'”

And to that, Stanley looked at LaBelle, silently asking him if they should tell her the truth. Meanwhile, the ‘Survivor’ star just shook his head no, and they just let the cashier think that they are actually father and son…

“So I’m just like, ‘Yeah, yeah. That’s my dad.’ And I’m left wondering what the look would have been like on her face if I had told her,” Stanley further shared about his response to the cashier’s question.

You can watch his story time TikTok video here:

Advertisement

Source: pagesix.com