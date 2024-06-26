TikToker Paul Castle Sells Out His LGBTQ+ Children’s Book

Paul Castle is a TikToker, who is known for posting interabled couple content with his husband Matthew. We covered him here at Instinct last December 2023 (https://instinctmagazine.com/adorable-husband-pranks-his-blind-hubby/) He is also an author who wrote and illustrated the LGBTQ+ children’s book, The Secret Ingredient.

The Secret Ingredient is Castle’s second children’s book after The Pengrooms. According to PinkNews, a bookstore ordered two boxes of his latest inclusive book, but they soon after returned them, citing that the person who placed the order “wasn’t entirely up to speed on our policies.”

“We have returned the boxes to you. While I think your book is very charming, it’s just not something we can carry in our store at this time,” a text-to-speech audio informs Castle, who is blind.

The couple posted a video of it on their Instagram account, and you can it watch here:

Thereafter, they posted another video of Matthew informing Paul that his book is “sold out.”

“This is not a prank. Hundreds of people are rallying behind you,” Matthew told Paul in the video.

He also revealed that 11 bookstores have “written to ask if they can carry it.” On the caption of their post, Matthew wrote:

“Thank you for turning this really sad moment into something wonderful and magical and full of love We are both truly blown away by the response. The books that were returned have been purchased, plus a LOT more!”

You can check out their emotional video here: