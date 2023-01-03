TikTok’s Chris Olsen Shares How He Became BFFs with Hollywood Stars

TikTok star Chris Olsen has quickly become BFFs with famous Hollywood stars, and it all started out when Meghan Trainor followed him on the social media platform.

During the pandemic, he started posting very personal videos, which piqued the interest of thousands of followers. His following grew even larger when he started sharing updates with his ex-boyfriend Ian Paget.

Thereafter, Trainor became Olsen’s first celebrity follower, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, he looked back on how he reacted to it sharing:

“I remember sending a screenshot to all my friends being like ‘Meghan Trainor follows me, I’m done! I’ve made it.’”

It’s not until this year though that him and the “Made You Look” singer finally interacted via Instagram Story, which eventually led to exchanging numbers. Soon after, Trainor invited Olsen to her podcast where they filmed TikTok videos that ended up going viral.

“It ended up just being this perfect match where we felt like we had known each other forever. Connecting with Meghan is one of my one of the best things that has happened,” the social media personality expressed.

Following Trainor, Olsen’s orbit of Hollywood stars expanded to Ashley Tisdale, Reneé Rapp, Sri Ramesh, Sabrina Carpenter, Joshua Bassett, and Paris Hilton. Furthermore, there have been rumors that he is working for Harry Styles.

Related: Harry Styles Says YES to TikTok-er Chris Olsen!

A lot of people are starting to wonder if he is running the account of the “As It Was” singer’s beauty brand, Pleasing, and to that, Olsen simply responded:

“Whoever’s doing the Pleasing account is doing an amazing job.”

Hmmm, interesting…

As of this writing, Olsen has a whopping 9.3 million followers on TikTok, as well as 862K followers on Instagram.

Source: rollingstone.com