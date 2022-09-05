Timothée Chalamet Admits He Thinks “Societal Collapse Is in the Air”

Timothée Chalamet attended the world premiere of his film ‘Bones and All’ at the Venice Film Festival, and walked the red carpet in a blood-red ensemble, which was also sleeveless and backless.

Blessing your timeline with more photos of Timothée Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of #BonesAndAll. https://t.co/K3YFMSofym pic.twitter.com/4Hdj2uf1cu — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2022

Need not to say, people were stunned, and the 26-year-old actor almost broke Twitter once again.

your honor.. i let the timothée chalamet crush me pic.twitter.com/fikwC6b7lV — Duru (@universchalamet) September 2, 2022

when timothée chalamet walks past you backless and the world just stops 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fn3I6kDIQ9 — musetta – timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) September 2, 2022

Here’s a personal fave tweet:

The sluttification of Timothee Chalamet — smiling thru the pain (@soh928364) September 2, 2022

Aside from his beautiful face and hot bod, people on Twitter also admired his love for fans:

i love how much timothée chalamet loves his fans <33 pic.twitter.com/SoFfzmk0TR — kaylee (@tchalaswift) September 4, 2022

Moving on to the film festival’s press conference for ‘Bones and All’ on September 2, Chalamet opened up about growing up with social media and how he thinks that “societal collapse is in the air.”

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged. I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on,” the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor stated.

‘Bones and All’ is starring Chalamet and Canadian actress Taylor Russell, and it is directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The cannibal love story is based on the 2015 novel of the same title written by author Camille DeAngelis.

The upcoming film ‘Bones and All’ is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 23, 2022.

Sources: eonline.com, yahoo.com/entertainment, uproxx.com