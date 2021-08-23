Tom Daley To Become A Children’s Book Author

Tom Daley’s moving into the writer business!

The British diver just got finished a successful time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 27-year-old not only won a gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform event, but he also won bronze in the individual event. But what’s next for the career athlete and father of one? Two books… and one of them is a children’s book.

In October of this year, Tom Daley will be releasing a memoir titled Coming Up For Air: What I Learned From Sport, Fame, and Fatherhood. Part of the book description reads:

“In this deeply personal book, Tom explores the experiences that have shaped him and the qualities to which he owes his contentment and success; from the resilience he developed competing at world-class level, to the courage he discovered while reclaiming the narrative around his sexuality, and the perspective that family life has brought him.”

But, again, that’s not all in the works for Tom Daley. According to an insider source who spoke to The Sun, Daley is also working on a children’s book.

“Off the back of [Coming Up For Air] a lot of big-name publishing companies have shown an interest in producing a children’s book,” they say. “There are meetings being lined up next month with Tom’s literary agent to discuss the possibilities.”

Tom Daley is the father of a three-year-old named Robbie, along with his husband Dustin Lance Black. The two welcomed Robbie into existence thanks to the help of a surrogate. Since then, Daley has juggled his athlete practices and competitions with his parental duties. Though, that has paved the way for beautiful moments like a video of Robbie reacting to his father winning a competition.

According to Towleroad, Tom Daley is looking to pull from his experiences with Robbie to create the fledgling children’s book.

“As a father himself, he knows what works for children and what they like,” added the source. “And being able to continue to inspire more children through a book is a real pull. Tom is incredibly busy but this is something his team wants him to consider.”

Source: The Sun, Towleroad,