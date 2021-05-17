Watch Tom Daley’s Son Celebrate Daley’s New Gold Win

Tom Daley won even more medals!

Olympic medalist Tom Daley and his diving partner Matthew Lee are currently on a winning streak. Earlier this month, the two won two gold medals at the FINA Diving World Cup. And now, they’ve won again at the European Championships in Budapest.

Specifically, the team won a gold medal, a personal best, and a British record. Daley and Lee won a gold medal for synchronized diving. Then in terms of the personal best, Daley scored 477.27 points for six dives. On top of that, the win was the first title for British Divers at the European competition this year. But possibly one of the best achievements from the win was getting to see his son’s, Robbie’s, excitement. Tom Daley saw this through a video recorded at home by Daley’s husband, Hollywood writer/producer Dustin Lance Black.

“Really happy with today’s performance!” Daley wrote on Instagram after the win. “Gold medal, personal best, and a British record! But the best thing from the day was the video Dustin Lance Black sent me! Swipe to see how excited Robbie was! My heart literally melts!”

Daley also managed to acquire a silver medal in the individual 10m platform event. While this is slightly a letdown – as he’d previously had a run of winning individual European gold in 2008, 2012, and 2016 – Daley was still excited for the silver.

“After two gold medals at the World Cup and then gold, plus silver here, I have to be happy,” he told BBC. “I’m excited about the Olympics, the pool is beautiful and hopefully all of my experience will help me because it’s all about who’s best prepared.”

When it comes to the Tokyo Olympics, Tom Daley and Matthew Lee have already qualified. In fact, the partners qualified for the Olympics back at the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) Diving World Cup when they won a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Synchronized. Since then, the two have continued to practice and compete together to varying success. Though, they are currently on a streak of wins.

On top of all this, Tom Daley is also preparing to publish a book. The athlete recently announced a new memoir titled Coming Up For Air. He says the book reflects on his “life, love, and career to date. My constantly shifting perspectives have given me a totally different outlook on what really matters most in life.”

The book is currently out for pre-order and will release officially in October.

Source: BBC,