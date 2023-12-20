Tom Daley Completes Diving Comeback with a Gold Medal

Tom Daley has officially made his diving comeback, and he reigns victorious after winning a gold medal at the British National Diving Cup.

On December 14, he participated with new diving partner Noah Williams in the Men’s 10m Synchro Event where they earned gold. It has been 2 years since Daley won gold in the 10m Platform Event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In theory, the 29-year-old British diver admitted in a YouTube video that he has already retired.

“I was like, ‘I’m done, I can’t imagine myself going back and doing it again,’ so that was my time in the pool done,” he stated.

However, Daley’s excursion with his son Robbie to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs changed his perspective, which then led to his diving comeback. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, he opened up on how he feels about returning to the sport, expressing:

“It is nice to be back and get that adrenaline going again. It felt really weird to come back, I felt quite shy in a way to get back into it because I had been part of that team for so long, and then to step out and see how things had changed, it felt weird and different.”

Moreover, the out diver previously shared his intention to compete at Paris 2024 after being inspired by his son who told him:

“Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics.”

“Paris 2024 is definitely a goal. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible, but you never say never,” Daley further shared in the YouTube video.

