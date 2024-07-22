Tom Daley Puts 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Anti-Sex Beds’ to the Test

With only a few days left before the 2024 Olympics kick off in Paris, Team GB’s Tom Daley has taken it upon himself to investigate one of the most bizarre rumors surrounding the Games: the so-called “anti-sex beds.” These cardboard beds have been the subject of much speculation, with many wondering if they are designed to discourage athletes from getting too cozy.

In a July 22 Instagram video, Tom Daley hilariously debunked these rumors by putting the beds to the test. “This is cardboard,” Tom explained while knocking on the headboard and tugging at the bedpost. “Then you’ve got the mattress and then this cardboard with the mattress on top with a mattress topper. And then, we get our own Paris ‘24 [comforter].”

To further demonstrate, Daley jumped on top of the bed—decorated with the French phrase “Rêvez vos exploits de demain,” meaning “Dream about your achievements of tomorrow”—and exclaimed, “As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy!” It’s safe to say that the beds are robust enough to handle more than just a good night’s sleep.

But wait, there’s more! According to TMZ, the Olympic Village will be stocked with 200,000 condoms, ensuring that athletes have everything they need to stay safe and healthy during their downtime.

Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of Tom’s antics:

@SportsLover commented, “Tom Daley is the hero we didn’t know we needed! 😂 #Olympics2024 #TomDaley”

@OlympicFever tweeted, “Leave it to Tom Daley to debunk the anti-sex bed rumors with style! Love this guy! 🤣 #TeamGB #Paris2024”

@LaughOutLoud wrote, “Tom Daley’s TikTok made my day! Those beds are going to see some action for sure. 😂 #Olympics #TomDaley”

As the world eagerly awaits the start of the 2024 Olympics, Tom Daley’s investigative report has certainly added a bit of humor and excitement. Stay tuned for more updates and shenanigans from your favorite athletes as the Games unfold!