Tom Daley Talks Age Gap Between Him & Dustin Lance Black

it’s been 8 years, do people still care about their age difference?

Tom Daley has opened up about the twenty-year age gap between himself and his husband, Dustin Lance Black. And as you might have guessed, his general response is, “Why does it matter?”

The Olympian, who’s currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics, recently wrote a piece for The Guardian. In the article, Tom Daley wrote about a series of topics such as his exercise routine, his upbringing, his past fears, his family, and his husband.

On the latter issue, Tom Daley talked about how he’s gotten used to people complaining about the age difference between him and Dustin Lance Black. At this point in his life, he no longer cares about it.

“One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think,” he wrote. “That’s been useful since I’ve been with my husband. I’m 27, he is 47. People have their opinions, but we don’t notice the age gap. When you fall in love, you fall in love.”

“I had girlfriends briefly before Lance, but nothing serious,” he added. “As soon as I was with him I knew right away. It was like, ‘OK, wow, this is it.’”

That last note goes along with words Tom Daley shared back in 2018. The champion athlete explained in an interview that he’s not 100% gay.

“The word a lot of people are using now is queer, instead of labelling yourself as lesbian, gay or transsexual,” he shared. “Queer is, like, a better word.”

“People say, ‘You like boys,’ but I’ve liked girls too. My generation shouldn’t feel the need to be labelled; we are too obsessed by gender,” Daley continued. “I am not 100 percent straight, I’m not 100 percent gay, I’m just queer. My generation, I think, are more fluid.”

As for his relationship to Dustin Lance Black, the two started dating around 2013, at least that’s when news sites and magazines started noticing the relationship. The two then made the relationship public in late 2013 and early 2014. The couple then got married in 2017 and introduced their first child to the world in 2018.

Now, 8 years later, Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are happily married and the happy fathers of a growing young boy. Together, the two have championed through gossip magazines, practices for athletic competitions, time-consuming tv show/movie productions, the struggles of surrogacy, and more. And they’ve stayed strong together for it.

Congratulations to the happy couple. May their relationship know many more years of happiness.

Source: The Guardian,