Tom Daley Turns Heads on the Sidewalk in Nothing But Bright Red Briefs

Tom Daley’s Clothing and Knitwear company Made with Love by Tom Daley is back with a new collection. Specifically, a request that the clothing brand’s fans have been clamoring for since the very beginning–an underwear and lounge collection!

The retired British Olympic diver and medalist shared a sneak peek of the brand’s latest items. The incredibly fit athlete and knitting enthusiast posed in bright red briefs, standing on the sidewalk with his toned, tight swimmer’s abs fully on display. The video also shows Tom in a matching cropped half-zip sweater and short shorts, highlighting his V-line as it delightfully disappears into his shorts.

Photo Credit: @madewithlovebytomdaley (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @madewithlovebytomdaley (Instagram)

Fans of Daley and the brand left comments to show their excitement for the new line:

One user commented:

“We’ve been waiting for an underwear line for too long 🩲”

Another wishful commenter said:

“Why can’t I have someone dressed like that on my street? 😍”

It seems like Tom just started a new fashion trend:

“Tom Daley wore just a red pair of briefs in the middle of the street so i wore just a red pair of briefs in the middle of the street..”

Seriously, same:

“Already OBSESSED 👏🔥

The British LGBTQ+ advocate first learned how to knit in 2020 and has since evolved into a love for the craft that helped him launch his knitted clothing and accessories collection. In fact, just recently, Daley partnered up with Malibu Drinks and Royal Life Saving Society UK to deliver a vital public service announcement about the risks of combining alcohol with swimming. The glammed up, crocheted, red briefs probably got your attention so it’s safe to say the collaboration is a success!

Photo Credit: @madewithlovebytomdaley (Instagram)

Who doesn’t love a craftsy, athletic man? Check out the rest of his collection down below and make sure to visit his website bytomdaley.com to see more of his comfy knitwear collection!

