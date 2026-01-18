Publicist Tom Estey, Known for Representing Richard Simmons, Dies 61

Thomas “Tom” Estey, celebrated publicist, mentor, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, at the age of 61 after an unexpected cardiac event. Surrounded by family and close friends, Tom will be remembered for his warmth, humor, and the genuine care he brought to everyone in his life.

Tom built an extraordinary career over more than three decades in the entertainment industry, earning admiration for his integrity, creativity, and dedication to the artists he represented. As the founder of Tom Estey Publicity & Promotion, he worked tirelessly to champion talent, helping clients shine while nurturing their confidence and careers. Among his notable clients was the iconic fitness star Richard Simmons, as well as Matthew Perry, Anita Baker, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Annie Lennox, and many others.

Advertisement

Born in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tom was the beloved son of Ann and Otis Estey. He pursued his love for storytelling and communication, earning a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1986. Tom’s first professional steps were as a journalist for a Boston newspaper, where a defining interview with singer and actress Gloria Loring sparked his lifelong passion for publicity. Shortly afterward, he moved to Los Angeles to work under legendary publicist Nanci Ryder at BWR Public Relations, refining his craft before launching his own firm.

Colleagues and clients alike remember Tom for his humor, generosity, and infectious energy. He had a rare gift for making people feel seen, valued, and celebrated. While always a true gentleman, Tom also had a delightfully playful, “naughty but nice” side, leaving everyone who knew him with fond memories, laughter, and warmth.

Tom is survived by his devoted son, Tyler; his brothers, Ed and Stephen; and his nephew, Joe. He also leaves behind a wide circle of friends, colleagues, and artists whose lives were touched by his mentorship and unwavering support.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be private, honoring Tom’s preference for intimate moments shared with family and close friends.

A Personal Note about Tom Estey:

Tom was a rare soul—a kind, thoughtful gentleman with just enough mischief to keep life lively. He had a way of making ordinary days memorable and everyone he met feel valued. I will miss his laughter, his advice, and his generous spirit. The world is brighter for having known him, and he will be remembered with love, joy, and a touch of his unforgettable humor.

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at

His forthcoming novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order